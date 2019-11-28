Be agents of change – Lady Allen

Wife of the Governor General, Lady Allen, is encouraging young persons to be agents of change and speak out against unbecoming behaviours.

“Those of you in your schools who remain silent when you see wrong being done … have to speak up when you see something not being done correctly,” she said.

She was speaking during the Kingston and St Andrew Development and Homecoming Foundation’s Motivational Series at Ardenne High School in St Andrew on Tuesday.

Lady Allen encouraged the students to adopt wholesome values and attitudes, be empowered to become productive members of society and make a difference, while contributing to national development.

“Jamaica needs you. [The country] needs your kindness, your caring, your punctuality, [and] your honesty,” she said.

Lady Allen also invited the students to “dream big” and follow their instincts, while reminding them that they can and should aspire to be whatever they want to become.

The series seeks to motivate and empower high-school students to pursue peace, excellence, discipline, ethical conduct, and responsible leadership, while cultivating a sense of commitment to the principles and responsibilities of becoming good and productive citizens of Jamaica.

Established in 2016, the Kingston and St Andrew Development and Homecoming Foundation is charged with mobilising and channelling resources to help improve the quality of life of citizens in the Corporate Area.