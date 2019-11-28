Cockpit Country debate set for Trelawny this evening

WESTERN BUREAU:

Trelawny residents will this evening continue the debate over the Cockpit Country protected area during a town hall set for the Webb Memorial Baptist Church starting at 6:00 p.m.

The Cockpit Country has reignited interest following reports that mining would be carried out there.

However, Trelawny residents, backed by environmentalists have been resisting this, despite claims that any mining would be outside the boundary of the protected area.

They maintain that mining will compromise critical underground water sources and destroy plants rich in untapped medicinal value.

A mining licence has been issued to Noranda Bauxite Jamaica

The town hall is being staged under the theme, ‘This house would declare the Cockpit Country a special protected area with its own legal framework'.

Panellists

*Dr Esther Figueroa, film maker and environmental activist

*Hugh Dixon, executive director of the South Trelawny Environmental Association

*Dr. David Smith, Co-ordinator, Sustainable Development Unit - University of the West Indies, Mona

Just over a year ago Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament that certain areas would be designated as the Cockpit Country Protected Area.

The Prime Minister said the Cabinet adopted the Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr boundary as the line which marks the limits of the Cockpit Country.

This boundary will be declared and gazetted.

The protected area will include existing forest reserves, significant hydrological and ecological features and cultural and heritage sites.

This area comprises approximately 74,726 hectares and will be referred to as the Cockpit Country Protected Area, and, according to Prime Minister Holness will be protected under specific legislation as advised by the Attorney General.

