Dengue patient found dead under St James bridge, probe launched

An investigation is under way into how a patient at the Cornwall Regional Hospital was found dead under the North Gully Bridge in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Sunday.

The family and friends of 50-year-old Reymond Deans, who was admitted on Saturday after reportedly showing symptoms of dengue, are demanding answers.

"There is no words to explain how I feel," Deans' wife Winsome told the Jamaica Star.

"How do you imagine someone would feel after they watched their husband being admitted to hospital, and while you are cooking breakfast to bring to him the following day, you get a phone call that his body was found in a gully, which is miles from the hospital?” she questioned.

Read more in today’s Jamaica Star.

Click here to read more

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.