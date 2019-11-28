Gun and ammunition seized in St Andrew, two men arrested

A police-military team arrested two men in relation to the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition on Salmon Close, Bayfarm Villa, Kingston 11 on Wednesday.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 7:08 a.m., the team was on an operation in the area when a premise was searched.

During the search, one Smith and Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol containing 12 rounds of ammunition were found.

The men were subsequently arrested.

