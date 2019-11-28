Illegal gun and ammunition seized in St James open lot

Detectives assigned to the Montego Bay Police Station seized one firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Salt Spring, St James on Wednesday.

The police report that about 9:00 a.m., an open lot was searched.

During the search, one .45 semi-automatic pistol and one 9mm cartridge were found in a shopping bag.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.