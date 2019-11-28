More than 50 men walk a mile in ‘her’ shoes

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

More than 50 men today participated in the international men’s march, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, to raise awareness about gender-based violence, rape, and sexual assault.

Staged for the first time in Jamaica, the event was held along Ring Road at the University of the West Indies, Mona this morning.

Among those who participated in the walk was Dwayne Buckley, director of Buckley Investment Group Limited, who said that he wanted to do more than sponsor the event, but to also highlight violence against women.

Buckley, who was accompanied by his wife who is seven months pregnant, admitted that the walk was difficult.

NOW: Entertainer Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis among males at the University of the West Indies, Mona for 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes'. The event is part of the international men’s march to stop rape, sexual abuse and gender violence. (Video: @rmakyn) #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/wKNy8OzwYG — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 28, 2019

The project gives a playful opportunity for men to raise awareness in their community about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men's sexualised violence against women.

“‘You can't really understand another person's experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes.’ Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® asks men to literally walk one mile in women's high-heeled shoes. It's not easy walking in these shoes, but it's fun and it gets the community to talk about something that's really difficult to talk about: gender relations and men's sexualised violence against women,” the California-based organisation states on its website.

“My wife is pregnant, so we’re expecting our daughter and it makes sense to show that I am in full support of violence against women. I have a family and I’d like for other men to do pretty much the same,” he said.

“You can do it!” said his wife Roxine as she cheered him on.

“At first, it was very funny because I’ve never seen him in heels but when he told me the story behind the mission, it just pushed me to be here today to just support him in being a part of this walk,” she said, adding that it is important for women to support men.

Buckley wore a pair of black pumps which he paired with black socks.

“This was the largest size [they had] and I wear a size 14 male shoes. I tried to get the biggest size and the widest width but even with that, it still doesn’t fit,” he said as he used a large red umbrella to assist him in the walk.

Monday, November 25 was recognised as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

