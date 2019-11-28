Tesha Miller Trial | ‘I am innocent’ accused professes in unsworn statement

Tesha Miller, the man on trial for allegedly ordering the 2008 murder of then Chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, Douglas Chambers, this morning professed his innocence.

“I have never sent [the witness] or anybody to kill the JUTC man. I have never sent anybody to Cayman. I honestly swear that I don’t know nothing about this and I am innocent,” Miller said in an unsworn statement.

During the trial, the witness told the court that after Chambers’ shooting death, Miller told him that he sent Andre Bryan also known as ‘Blacks’ on a boat to the Cayman Islands.

Bryan, according to the witness, is one of two men who carried out the shooting.

Miller also denied ever knowing the witness, who is a self-proclaimed ex-member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman gang.

“I don’t know [the witness]. First time I see him is when him come here, come court to give evidence against me,” he said.

The unsworn statement was the only evidence submitted to the court in Miller’s defence.

Miller is on trial in the Home Circuit Court on charges of accessory before and after the fact to Chambers’ murder.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.