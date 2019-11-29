Bruce Golding re-conferred with Honorary Distinguished Fellow at UWI

The University of the West Indies has announced that it has re-conferred the title of Honorary Distinguished Fellow on Bruce Golding, former Prime Minister of Jamaica and Mona Campus alumnus, for another five years.

The appointment took effect on November 11, 2019.

Golding first received the honorary appointment in 2014.

“He has been an engaged and active participant in university life. His contributions to university discourse in Caribbean integration and the challenges facing CARICOM have served to enlighten students and professors alike,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“His offering of advice to university administrators in the areas of the future financing of the University, and the repositioning of the academy in the economy of the region has been invaluable. The University is honoured to have Mr Golding as an active member of its community,” the spokesperson added.

The institution highlighted that Golding will contribute to university life in the academic arena, in particular, giving guest lectures and seminars, and assisting students and faculty in conducting research in various spheres of study.

He will continue to lend his expertise and network to developing vital linkages between the public and private sectors, with a view to identifying and promoting practical areas for collaboration.

Similar appointments have been conferred on former Prime Ministers such as Sir Erskine Sandiford and Owen Arthur at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados and Portia Simpson-Miller at the Mona Campus in Jamaica.

