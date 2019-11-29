Denbigh High's singing Science teacher transforming her classroom

Judana Murphy and Ricardo Makyn/Gleaner Writers

Enter Elvy Soltau's classroom at Denbigh High School in Clarendon and you might be mistaken that you've taken a wrong turn into a music, drama or dance class.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, the 26-year-old trainee teacher transformed her integrated science class into a music hall with bright-faced students beaming as they belt out lyrics about solids, gases and liquids.

She also teaches human and social biology.

Soltau told The Gleaner on Friday that the inclusion of music and dance in her science lessons is her interpretation of the fourth 'C' of education - creativity.

Children, she said, are her passion and she tries to infuse her pedagogy with "excitement".

"I love children and I think that is key. Whatever you do to a child, they will remember. So I intentionally, I purposefully give these children life, so if they’re not getting this positivity elsewhere, when they come to school Monday to Friday, they’re gonna get it from Miss Soltau,” she said.

Her students are a testament to the impact she has had on their lives.

Kelonique Douglas described her as “kind, nice [and] vibrant” and added that “she knows how to teach students”.

An animated Shevon Miller said she is energetic.

"If you get her upset, she won’t throw a big tantrum about it. She is special, motivational - every good word that you can think about, Miss Soltau is there to give you,” he said.

At the start of the school year, Soltau had a red-carpet entrance to her form class and gifted all 44 students armbands branded 'Aqua Pride', encouraging them to embrace their school pride.

One of Denbigh’s mantras is 'Soaring to greater heights through home-school partnership', and Soltau also extends herself in that regard, communicating with parents regularly and ensuring that students' basic needs are met.

"I could never work in an office. I love people, I love children. I thrive off social interaction," she added.

