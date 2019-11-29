Diary of a Ghetto Priest | ‘Moses’ a hit in Fort Lauderdale

On November 23 and 24, we celebrated the great mysteries of our faith in our new evangelisation programme at the Omni Auditorium at Broward College in Coconut Creek, Florida.

All three of our Moses shows were packed, with roughly 5,000 people attending.

Oh, Lord! How great You are in making the life of Moses luminous in the theatre. How kind You are, giving us such a talented group of singers, dancers, and actors in Jamaica! How good it is that we have had the miracle of our patriarch, Moses, alive once again as our faith was glorified by little Jamaica, our jewel island.

Thank you, Lord, for using me to write plays and music over the course of the last 50 years with friends and fellow Christians like Wynton Williams, his brother John, Darcy Tulloch, and John Jones and scores of other talented and generous people.

The shows have all been given to me by God. Why me, Lord? With no training, no technical skills, no ability to play instruments, no voice to sing, and all this music has come! With no special intellectual gifts but only a deep love of Christ and humanity, You have made me understand the heart and mind and desires of humankind, out of which I write plays and stories and articles about the life of man and my love of God.

I give thanks to you, oh Lord, for your gifts. It is the poor whom You wish to be lifted up with the music. Yes! The people speak of the Broadway quality. They want to see religious productions like Isaiah, Acts of the Apostles, King David, Queen Esther, Moses, Messiah; Jam – Reggae – Opera, etc, give witness to the life of God and our faith. They want to show the world that Jamaican people glorify the Lord and help the poorest, the marginalised and forgotten of the nation.

As Pope John Paul says, “Look to the future with commitment to a new evangelisation, one that is new in its ardour, new in its method, and new in its expression in service of the poor and most forgotten.”

Father Richard Ho Lung is a Roman Catholic priest and founder of Missionaries of the Poor.