Digital marketing agency wins big in Dubai

A full-service digital-marketing agency, Encouraging Social Influence; Redefining Online Marketing (ESIROM), has become a front-runner in digital innovation both in Jamaica and across the world. This Jamaica-based and youth-led agency has managed to hold its own in giant spaces such as the United States, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Most recently, he carried the Jamaican flag to Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, by winning a 2019 International Business and Academic Excellence (IBAE) Awards.

The IBAE is a non-profit organisation that promotes research and development activities in the fields of engineering, technology, management, biotechnology, and social sciences. This year’s competition focused on providing a common platform through the sharing of business and academic progress with the world.

In honouring entrepreneurs, innovators, mentors, leaders, and researchers for their initiatives in the world, the IBAE awarded ESIROM the Global Entrepreneur of the Year Award under the Individual Industry Awards category.

“We are honoured to award innovators and entrepreneurs like Alex Morrissey (ESIROM) for their initiatives around the world. They were the only awardee accepted from North America, and the IBAE Awards 2019 gives them much-deserved recognition for their hard work in Jamaica, Asia, and around the world,” said Dr Mayank Singh, executive director, GISR Foundation.

“It was surprising and humbling to have been considered and awarded as a global entrepreneur on an international level. I will continue to do what I’ve always done and seek opportunities to showcase what Jamaica can offer to the tech and marketing industry in any country we operate, especially through ESIROM,” said Chief Executive Officer Morrissey.