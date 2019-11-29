Edgechem contributes $15M to Family Life Ministries

Local paint manufacturer Edgechem Jamaica Limited has pledged to contribute $15 million to the development of the Foster Care Programme being championed by Family Life Ministries (FLM) in conjunction with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

This initiative has been patterned on the model of Nairn Family Homes, a leading foster care institution which has been operating in Canada for over 45 years.

A first of its kind in Jamaica, Family Life Ministries will be accepting children from infancy to 18 years, as referred by CPFSA, for placement with families which have been carefully selected and are committed to giving the youngsters optimum care and attention.

“Research has shown that institutional care is not the best for children. Instead they thrive better in private homes, through foster care, as stated in the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of a Child,” said Dr Barrington Davidson, CEO of Family Life Ministries.

Doreen Frankson, managing director, Edgechem Jamaica Limited, said she has remained a supporter of Family Life Ministries having benefited herself in the past from its mentoring and development programmes and sees the value FLM can have on the youth of Jamaica, especially where there is a need to have someone to talk to and talk through their thoughts.

Important mission

“I believe in what this association is trying to accomplish. We, at Edgechem, seek to give back to the community and we believe that the current foster care programme is a valuable and important mission, so we will continue to give support. As Christians, we are always trying to give back and to help,” said Frankson.

According to Mellissa McHargh, general manager of Edgechem, the organisation selected to support the FLM’s foster care programme as its major project during its 25th anniversary in 2016. She said Edgechem was kept updated on the discussions leading up to the launch of the initiative.

“So when we heard that the programme was ready, we immediately got back on board. We look forward to the initiative making a positive impact on the lives of young Jamaicans,” she said. “Additionally, the company looks forward to anyone who have been a part of the programme to grace its halls in terms of future employment.”