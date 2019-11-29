Gov’t condemns murder of French nationals

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (CMC):

Foreign Affairs Minister Bocchit Edmond has condemned Sunday’s murder of two French nationals, saying “Haiti must be secure land not only for its sons and daughters but also for foreigners.”

On Tuesday, France announced that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has entrusted the preliminary investigations into the death of the two nationals, identified only as 41-year-old Mélina and 44-year-old Alexandre from Saint-Martin-d’Ardèche in France, to the Central Office for the Repression of Violence against Persons, the body that conducts investigations in a crime against a French national committed overseas.

The French couple had arrived in the CARICOM country on Sunday as part of a two-week socialisation visit and were due to leave with the children at the end of the visit.

Police are working on the theory that the couple may have been the targets of robbers, who may have tracked them from the Toussaint L’Ouverture International Airport.