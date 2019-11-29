ICWI raises over $6m for Jamaica Reach to Recovery

Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R), the support arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS), was presented with a cheque for just over $6 million from the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) on Monday.

The figure represented net proceeds from the annual ICWI/JR2R Pink Run staged in New Kingston on October 27. With just over $5 million raised last year, 2019 was noted as the year with the largest sum raised in the road race’s 19-year history.

The handover was made by president of ICWI Paul Lalor, who shared his perspective on the continued success of the run since ICWI’s title sponsorship some five years ago.

“It’s such a worthwhile project. Working with Reach to Recovery has been very fulfilling in every way – fulfilling from the charitable aspect and for the staff at ICWI. We consider ourselves a ladies’ company, and we are happy to be part of an initiative which supports our ladies. For next year, we hope to make an even bigger contribution as we work towards getting to that magical $10-million mark,” Lalor said.

The symbolic presentation was made to chairperson of JR2R Carolind Graham. “Reach to Recovery is a voluntary organisation. We are all breast cancer survivors, and so we know all too well how expensive treatment can be. We are truly grateful to everyone who supports the Pink Run as in actuality, they are supporting a very worthy cause. This $6 million will go a long way towards not only the victims but also the families of those affected by breast cancer,” Graham said.

The fundraising initiative remains a major event on the JCS’ Breast Cancer Awareness Month calendar each year. Noting the unbiased nature of the disease, vice-president of marketing, distribution and human resources at ICWI Samantha Samuda, is implored Jamaicans to remain mindful of the far-reaching impact of breast cancer.

“Some of the healthiest persons have been affected by this disease. It is far-reaching, and because it is predominant among women, we continue to encourage our customers and members of the public to be proactive and seek support from Reach to Recovery and the cancer society where necessary,” Samuda said.