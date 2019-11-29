Jamaica wants revival music added to UNESCO heritage list

The Ministry of Culture and Entertainment is seeking to have revival music inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Denzil Thorpe, at an event dubbed ‘Salute to the Parish of St James’ at the Institute of Jamaica in Kingston on Tuesday.

“It is our intention to seek a declaration for revival music because it is common to the entire island,” Thorpe said.

He reminded of the inscription of reggae to UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, noting that November 29, 2019, is the first anniversary of the inscription.

He also mentioned other world declarations in Jamaica such as the Maroon Heritage of Moore Town and the Blue and John Crow Mountains.

Thorpe, who represented the Minister, Olivia Grange, said that the parish of St James is associated with every area of the Ministry, “whether culture, gender, entertainment and sport.”

“We have to make sure that the product has demand and it behoves each community not to tarnish their spaces because visitors, both local and foreign, want to share in the love, the vibe and energy of our country,” he said.

He commended the institute for hosting the public lectures on the parishes, “so that people can be exposed to the heritage and what makes Jamaica so special.”

