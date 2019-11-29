JNSBL Startup Kickstart winners rewarded

Marcus Sewell received more than the cash prize he initially thought he would have when he entered the JN Small Business Loans (JNSBL), Startup Kick Start Competition in January 2019.

The St Catherine-based farmer's hard work was rewarded with $100,000 when he became the first winner of the competition.

Sewell, who operates Brunswick Farms Limited, a Spanish Town-based operation, which specialises in growing micro greens using aquaponics, vertical farming, and hydroponics, was announced as the winner at the presentation ceremony, which was held at the Courtleigh Hotel in Kingston recently.

“I was invited to a meeting, where I met the other two finalists, who were very articulate. I decided that I had to prepare for the pitch. During the preparation, I had two anxiety attacks because I was pressed to the deadline to curate an impressive presentation. I felt I was ill-prepared and had failed to reach the standard I have always set for myself,” he said.

“But as an entrepreneur, you need to pace yourself. I have been an entrepreneur for a while now, and I know the sacrifices that it takes to be successful,” he added.

Sewell finished ahead of Ava Gay Lewis, who received $30,000, and Kimone Knight, who received $20,000. In addition to the cash prizes, each of the three finalists received a JNSBL Start-up Kick Start Kit, which contained branding and business-development tools, to include professionally designed letterheads and business cards and a financial planning and budgeting tool.

They also received the JNSBL Start Up Kickstart Road MAP, a guide to help them take important next steps to achieve business and financial growth, business financing opportunities; and financial and business management coaching sessions. Additionally, each of the finalists will benefit from mentorship from experts within their respective industries over a specified period.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and support, because it has been long in coming. My next step is to set up the farm in its entirety, acquire clients, and diversify my crops. I am passionate about agriculture, and I am planning to upscale and expand my farm,” Sewell said.

Second place winner, Ava Gay Lewis, who operates Aveeena Salon, a night-time spa, that specialises in haircare and beauty, was grateful for the assistance from JN Small Business Loans.

“I am happy for the support from JNSBL. It shows that they believe in young entrepreneurs, and when someone believes in you, it helps you to believe in yourself. I plan to move the business from my home. I operate at nights therefore; I hope to find a safe location where I can still offer quality service to my clients,” she explained.

Third place winner, Kimone Knight, of JA Kids Factory, a company that makes hair and skin products for children ages zero to 15 years old, explained that the knowledge she gained will assist her to become an even better entrepreneur.

“The competition provided me with a wealth of knowledge. I did the business model canvass and received advice from the judges; therefore, I have gained more than the cash prize,” she said.