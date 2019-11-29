Job well done!...JCF recognises service dog Tim

District Constable Okeino Ashley and his partner, Service Dog Tim, took the limelight at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) long service and awards at the Police Officers’ Club in St Andrew Thursday.

To much applause and excitement, Ashley marched his four-footed partner—who donned a special white garb for the occasion—the stage to receive his special citation from Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

Tim caught the fancy of many of the event’s specially invited guests including Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn, who requested to give him a special pat.

The JCF established a Canine Division in 1956 and yesterday was the first time a service animal was being recognised.

Tim served in the JCF for just under 10 years and retired in January.

During his time, he contributed to the seizure of approximately 100 pounds of illegal drugs and 11 arrests.

“I feel elated. It is a privilege to receive this award on behalf of Tim,” Ashley said.

District Constable Okeino Ashley talks about his Service Dog Tim’s first drug bust at one of the island’s airports approximately 8-years ago. Service Dog Tim has officially retired following a successful career in law enforcement... pic.twitter.com/qZyaM81kxy — Jamaica Constabulary (@JamaicaConstab) November 29, 2019

The JCF long service awards ceremony was started in 2018 as a welfare measure to address the disparity between gazetted officers and rank and file members.

While all members of the force can be awarded national honours, only gazette officers can attend the coveted Kings’ House ceremony.

