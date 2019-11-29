LASCO, MoEYI shortlist principals and teachers for 2019-20 awards

Twelve finalists have been chosen to vie for the coveted titles of Principal, and Teacher of the Year 2019-2020. LASCO and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) have said that the persons chosen embody the dedication, devotion, and determination of the men and women who have helped to shape Jamaica’s future.

Representing educators with remarkable personal qualities who have made immense contributions to their field and community, the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year finalists are Marsha Russell, Porus High School; Stacy Richards, Aabuthnott Gallimore High School; Charrone Grant, Farm Primary and Junior High School; Rohan Walcott, DeCarteret College; Bhagya Malladi, Immaculate Conception High School; and Howard Brown, The Cedar Grove Academy.

PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR

The finalists for Principal of the Year are Nadeen Fisher, Retirement Primary and Infant School; Dameian Elvin, Hague Primary and Infant School; Michelle White-Guy, Steer Town Primary and Junior High School; Aretha Willie, George Headley Primary School; Andria Dehaney-Dinham, Maryland Primary School; and Lynton Weir, Old Harbour High School.

All finalists will receive plaques, gift certificates, and gift baskets courtesy of LASCO. This year’s top principal and teacher will receive champion trophies, cash prizes valued at $250,000 each, and the opportunity to attend the 2020 Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Conference to be held in Los Angeles, California, come March 2020.

LASCO and the MoEYI will recognise the outstanding performances of educators at the primary and secondary levels at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday.