LASCO Money and MoneyGram give CSEC students a boost

LASCO Financial Services Limited (LFSL), through its consumer-facing brand LASCO Money, and MoneyGram continued their thrust to empower students to achieve academic success through the provision of scholarships to cover fees associated with the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examinations (CSEC).

Twenty students from 10 schools received scholarships valued at $30,000 each. This year’s recipients came from Merl Grove High, Papine High, Calabar High, Ocho Rios High, Dinthill Technical High, Tichfield High, Cornwall College, Paul Bogle High, Seaforth High, and Glenmuir High.

“Here, at LASCO Money, we are proud of the work we have been doing to effect positive change and build confidence in our young scholars whether they are at the primary, secondary; or tertiary levels. These promising boys and girls have shown their potential, and we see it necessary to reward them in whatever way we can for their persistence to do well in school despite their circumstances,” said Danielle Harris-Drysdale, marketing manager at LASCO Financial Services Limited.

SCHOLARSHIP ELIGIBILITY

Each scholar was selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, good behaviour, punctuality, extra-curricular participation, and community service.

During a recent handover session at the Seaforth High School, a jubilant Tanikalee Harrison said she was relieved to receive this scholarship.

“It has given me even more motivation to keep going and realise my dream of becoming a civil servant. It’s a great feeling to know that my hours spent studying and being active in my school are being recognised,” Harrison said.

The LASCO Money CSEC scholarships will cover subject areas relevant to the financial industry to include principles of business, principles of accounts, information technology, economics, and French or Spanish.

“The students here in the rural areas have such great potential. It lifts the spirit to see LASCO Money and MoneyGram serving the students in such an impactful way. We’ve seen how financial hardships faced by parents can really affect the confidence in students. The help from both entities will go a long way in boosting the students, which will, in turn, keep them focused on their academic goals,” said external examinations coordinator at Seaforth High Damian Taylor.

LASCO Money’s long-standing relationship with MoneyGram is at the core of the annual CSEC scholarships. As the largest MoneyGram agent in the island, with more than 140 locations, LASCO Money and MoneyGram have been partnering for the past four years to assist in easing the financial burdens on parents.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com