JEA embarks on epilepsy awareness

According to the National Health Fund, some 20,000 Jamaicans with epilepsy are registered to receive subsidised medication. It is also estimated that another 20,000 Jamaicans are not diagnosed and therefore not registered.

Joy McHugh, executive director of the Jamaica Epilepsy Association (JEA), emphasised that this is why there is a need for an aggressive public education campaign about epilepsy.

Educational activities

In a bid to demystify the disease, the JEA has rolled out a series of public education activities which aim to raise awareness and raise funding, to support persons affected with epilepsy.

With a grant from the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund the association has embarked on a training programme for school teachers, educating them about epilepsy and teaching basic first aid for seizures. So far, 25 schools have been visited and approximately 500 members of school staff have been sensitised.

The JEA public awareness activities commenced earlier this year and were highlighted throughout November, which is observed worldwide as Epilepsy Awareness month.

McHugh also pointed out that the association partnered again with ISupportJamaica.com, a crowdfunding platform, powered by The Jamaica National Group, to raise funds to purchase medication for persons affected by the condition.

MEDICATION COST

The JEA executive director said medication for persons affected with epilepsy can be expensive. She noted that the cost for two to three, or even four to six different combinations of medications, can be from J$12,000 to J$45,000 monthly, per person. Persons with epilepsy oftentimes have difficulty finding employment. Consequently, many persons living with the disease have difficulty purchasing their medication.

“The campaign with ISupportJamaica will run from November 1 to January 31, 2020,” she explained, “And, this time the association’s goal is more conservative, with a target of about J$300,000.”

She explained that donations to the cause will go a long way to purchase medication for these persons.

Phillip Lindsay, manager of ISupportJamaica, at the JN Group, said persons can support the JEA’s initiative via the platform, which he said is simple and secure.

Interested persons can donate by visiting the ISupportJamaica.com platform a t www.isupportjamaica.com, click on Health Education, Epilepsy Awareness; and then click the Fund Project button. In addition, donations can also be made via JN Live e-banking; and at any branch of JN Bank or JN MoneyShop, as well as through interbank transfers.