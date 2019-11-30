Police identify bodies found in St Thomas shallow graves

The police have confirmed the identities of the two St Thomas men whose decomposing bodies were found in separate shallow graves in the parish last month.

They are Khadeja Rhoden, 27, who resided in the community of Pondside, and Akeem Williams, 24, who lived in Port Morant.

Rhoden’s body was found near the Yallahs Pond on October 17 while Williams’ body was found in a backyard in Pondside over a week later, on October 3.

The bodies were found by residents who alerted the police.

The police provided no information on the cause of death.

However, they are asking members of the public who have information that can assist their investigations to contact the Yallahs Police at 876-982-5075, police emergency number 119, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

