Police seize two illegal guns...teen among three facing charges

A teenage boy is among three persons arrested and charged in connection with the seizure of two illegal firearms in separate incidents in St Andrew and Hanover.

The three have been identified as Travell Spencer, 18, of Marcus Path, Romeo McLeod, 21, of Salmon Close, both in Bayfarm Villa, in St Andrew, and Jameil Samuels, also called ‘J Vibes’, 22, of Orange Bay district, Hanover.

They are facing charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The Hunts Bay Police report that Spencer and McLeod were arrested on Wednesday after a 9mm pistol, loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, was found by a police/military team during a search of premises on Salmon Close.

Samuels was arrested yesterday after the police say a Taurus 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition was found in the bathroom at his home.

