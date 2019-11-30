Road deaths approaching 400 mark

Jamaica is on the verge of recording 400 road deaths this year.

A total of 388 persons have died in motor vehicle crashes since January 1, according to the latest report from the Road Safety Unit in the Transport Ministry.

There were 345 road deaths over the corresponding period last year, which ended with 389.

The 388 road fatalities recorded so far this year include 116 motorcyclists, which represents a 32 per cent increase over 2018; 26 children, up 24 per cent from last year; and 56 elderly persons, an increase of 30 per cent.

St Catherine chef Omar Palmer became the latest victim of the carnage on the nation’s roadways.

According to reports, the 40-year-old, who resided in Tryall Heights, died as a result of injuries he received in a crash along the Thompson Pen main road yesterday.

The Spanish Town Police report that about 5:30 a.m Palmer was driving along the roadway when he failed to keep left and drifted into the path of a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

