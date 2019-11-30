Teen charged with murder

A teenage boy is facing a charge of murder for the shooting death of a man in Red Hills, St Andrew, in August.

The St Andrew Central Police say 17-year-old Christopher Lowers is also facing charges of conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from the August 14 shooting death of Javron Henriquez, also called ‘Whiteman’.

According to the police, Henriquez and a friend were walking along the roadway shortly after 1a.m. when gunmen approached and opened gunfire at them.

When the shooting ended, Henriquez was found with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

His friend escaped unhurt.

