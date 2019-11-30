Teen girl held on gun-related charges granted bail

A teenage girl who is facing gun-related charges arising from a shooting incident in central Kingston last month has been granted bail.

Eighteen-year-old Aaliyah Bascoe was yesterday offered bail in the sum of $100,000 following an application by her attorney Kimberli Whittaker.

Bascoe was also ordered not to interfere with the witnesses in the case and surrender her travel documents to the police.

A stop order has been placed on her at the port.

The teen, who is from Stephen Street, in Allman Town, is facing charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm arising from an incident in her community on October 29.

The police say a man was shot during the incident after an altercation with the teen.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.