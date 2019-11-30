Voters' list purged of 71,000 dead

The names of 71,529 dead persons have been removed from the latest Voters’ List published today by the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ).

At the same time the EOJ says 24,016 persons were added to the list, bringing the total number of registered voters to 1,897,146.

The last voters’ list published on May 31 this year had 1,945,553 electors.

The EOJ says the 71,529 dead persons removed from the list between May and November is the largest figure “in recent times.”

In June 2006, the names of 46,528 persons were removed from the list while 31,262 and 16,584 were removed in May 2013 and November 2005 respectively.

The EOJ, in a statement today, attributed the increase to its dead elector removal exercise, which moved to phase two in March this year.

Phase two is aimed at confirming reports of electors identified as deceased during house-to-house visits in the first phase and on an ongoing basis through information from several sources, the EOJ explained.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown says so far, he is pleased with the progress of the dead elector removal project.

“Our team has been working hard to identify and confirm the identity of dead electors on the voters’ list and we are pleased with the results thus far,” he said.

“The last times we recorded any number remotely close to 71,000 is the dead elector removal exercise we conducted in 2012 and our reverification exercise from 2004 to 2006 so this is the highest number of persons we have removed recently in any one registration phase.”

Brown says the plan is to continue the work to complete the project and to ensure “we continuously improve on the number of dead electors we identify and remove each year.”

Meanwhile the EOJ says voter identification cards for persons added to the list published today will become available by mid-December and should be collected at the EOJ office in the constituency where they live.

In addition, it says the renewal of identification cards will continue.

Persons with identification cards issued in 2015 or before should visit an EOJ constituency office or ID Card Renewal Centre.

Identification cards issued in 2016 or after will automatically receive a new ID card at their constituency office once the cards are ready.

The validity of current Voter ID cards has been extended until 2020.

