Today is the first day of December! For many of us, this is a highly anticipated month with cool Christmas breeze, joyous moments and festive activities. However, it is also a month with more traffic, more crime, and more stressful obligations. All of a sudden, the ‘most wonderful time of the year’ feels more like a chore than the blessing it was designed to be. And, as is human nature, these ‘chore-like’ experiences are met with complaints. It feels natural and very innocent to complain when our circumstances are frustrating, uncomfortable or painful. After all, it’s not like we’re hurting anyone! It’s just a justified reaction! Right?

The Israelites had the same perspective. In the Book of Numbers, the Lord had recently and miraculously brought His people out of the land of bondage, given them His Law, provided their needs and was leading them to a good and spacious land. But things weren’t perfect, so they started whining about what they didn’t have. When God heard their complaining, He didn’t shrug His mighty shoulders and say, “Oh well, I guess this is just a normal human emotion.”

Numbers 11:1 (NKJV) says, “Now when the people complained, it displeased the Lord; for the Lord heard it, and His anger was aroused. So the fire of the Lord burned among them, and consumed some in the outskirts of the camp.”

Now, we know that God is blameless – He never acts wickedly or unfairly (Job 34:12, Deuteronomy 32:4, Psalm 9:7-8). So, for God to respond in this way must mean that complaining is not innocent to God. As we enter fully into the Christmas season and 2020, let’s look at some reasons that we should quit complaining.

REASONS IQUIT COMPLAINING:

1. COMPLAINING DENIES GOD’S CHARACTER AND POWER

The Israelites had witnessed miracle after miracle as God delivered them from Egypt. It was clear that God could and would meet their needs; and yet, when they were met with hardship, statements like this would come:”Why did you bring us out here to die in the wilderness? Weren’t there enough graves for us in Egypt?”(Exodus 14:11 NLT).

We do the same thing. When we complain, we say that God is naturally stingy or reluctant to bless and that is why we are in this situation. Yet, the Bible is filled with proof that God is good. So, let us avoid living as if the opposite is true.

2. COMPLAINING DISCOURAGES OTHERS

When the Israelites got to the Promised Land, 12 spies were sent to investigate the land. Ten of them brought back a negative report: “We entered the land you sent us to explore, and it is indeed a bountiful country… But the people living there are powerful, and their towns are large and fortified. …We can’t go up against them! They are stronger than we are!” (Num. 13:27-28 & 31).

Instead of this moment being one of victory and entrance into Canaan, everyone was so discouraged from the spies’ report that they forfeited what God had in store. What opportunities are we causing others to miss when we complain about things that God can easily change?

3. COMPLAINING ENCOURAGES ENTITLEMENT

Many of the Israelites’ complaints were focused on what they thought they deserved, but didn’t have. After everything God did, they still felt that God owed them more. Rather than being grateful, they complained.

How many times have we done the same? We have to safeguard ourselves against a feeling of entitlement – where we believe that God owes us something. Every good thing is a blessing from God and when we focus on thanksgiving, we will have a better chance at quitting complaining.