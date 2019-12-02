$16 million repair for Davis Cover Bridge in Hanover

The Davis Cover Bridge in Hanover is currently being upgraded through a $16 million contract which is being administered by the National Works Agency (NWA).

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that works are now being undertaken on the bridge approaches, which had sunken, resulting in an uneven road surface.

Several sections of the Copperwood roadway will also be repaired under the contract.

Ricketts says that the project forms part of the NWA’s comprehensive approach to improving road safety along the Montego Bay to Negril leg of the North Coast Highway.

This includes recent repairs to the Mosquitto Cove Bridge in Hanover as well as the patching and local rehabilitation of sections of the highway.

During the period of works, traffic will be intermittently reduced to single lane and motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-December.

