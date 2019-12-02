Have you seen Eli Barton?...Police renew appeal for help to locate St Catherine farmer missing since 2017

The police are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in locating 51-year-old Eli Barton, a farmer of Cedar Valley, Sligoville in St Catherine who has been missing since August 2017.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The Spanish Town Police report that Barton left home and has not been seen or heard from since.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Barton is said to frequent the Homestead, Tawes Pen, Ellerslie Pen, Featherbed Lane and Sligoville communities in the parish.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Eli Barton is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

