High-level police probe into Waterford, St Catherine triple murder

A high-level investigation was launched by the Major Investigation Division into the home invasion that left three people, including an elderly woman, dead in Waterford, St Catherine last night.

The deceased have been identified as 74-year-old Pamela Russell, 48-year-old Shemellia Russell-Craig and 21-year-old Romario Craig, all of Clandon Road, in the popular Portmore community.

The police report that about 9:20 p.m., all three were inside the house when they were pounced upon by armed men posing as robbers.

They opened fire on the occupants, hitting them.

The police were alerted and they were taken to hospital where Russell and Craig were pronounced dead, while Russell-Craig died while being treated.

