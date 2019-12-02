More than 1000 traffic tickets issued for illegal lights

The police are reporting that over 1000 tickets have been issued to motorists who had unauthorised bright lights on their vehicles.

Further, more than 500 motor vehicle plates were removed.

The police say the clampdown is a part of its islandwide initiative to combat breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

The Manchester Police reaped the most success, issuing 250 traffic tickets, 90 of which were for light-related offences.

One hundred and forty-one licence plates were removed and one arrest was made.

The police say the nightly operations began on Monday, November 25.

