$3.2 million worth of ganja seized in St Bess

A large quantity of ganja with an estimated street value of approximately $3.2 million have been recovered in Middlesex district, St Elizabeth.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

The Area 3 Narcotics Division report that about midday Monday afternoon a police team was in the area when two huts were searched and 800 pounds of ganja were found.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.