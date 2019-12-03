Curfew imposed in Waterford, St Catherine

A curfew has been imposed in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine.

The security measure comes after the community was rocked by the murders of three members of a family in a home invasion on Sunday night.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Monday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Caymanas Drive from the eastern perimeter wall of Caymanas Park along Adair Drive across the gully to Dyke Road.

SOUTH: along Passagefort Drive from the intersection with Dyke Road to the eastern perimeter wall of Caymanas Park.

WEST: from the intersection with Passagefort Drive along the eastern perimeter wall of Caymanas Park along Caymanas Drive to the intersection with Adair Drive.

EAST: along Dyke Road from the intersection with Passagefort Drive to the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

