Edna Manley lecturer in sex scandal to be dismissed

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

A committee has recommended that the lecturer at the Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts who has been accused of sexual harassment should be terminated.

Minister with responsibility for Education Karl Samuda disclosed Tuesday that the recommendation was made by the personnel committee of the college’s board of directors following the final of three disciplinary hearings.

The proposed dismissal was included in a report drafted by the committee, which has since been ratified by the board, Samuda said.

"The person involved has been found responsible," the minister said in Parliament on Tuesday.

He was responding to questions posed by Opposition Spokesperson on Education Peter Bunting.

Samuda said the government expects the decision to be challenged, however, he made it clear that the ministry will deal with that "as it presents itself."

"At the moment, that process is at an end," Samuda insisted.

