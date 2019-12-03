Full roll-out of compassionate care programme by year-end

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced that there will be a full roll-out of the Compassionate Care Programme in all public health facilities by the end of the year.

In an interview with JIS News, Tufton said the programme has so far been implemented in six public health facilities across the island.

“I will be unveiling, in short order, a major roll-out of the Compassionate Care Programme in all the hospitals where the programme is not yet implemented. We are just finalising the project details – cost, budget and training,” he explained.

The Compassionate Care Programme aims to enhance the psychological wellness of patients within the public health system, as a means of promoting speedy recovery.

It focuses on the recruitment, training and organising of volunteers within the public health to provide additional support in administering compassionate care to patients during the recovery process or while they wait for treatment.

The programme also includes improvement to the aesthetics of waiting areas of clinics and hospitals.

Some $100 million is to finance the initial roll-out of the programme in Accident and Emergency departments in 18 hospitals across the island.

Tufton said that approximately 500 public health staff have been trained since the start of the programme, and that training will be ongoing.

“We are going to be ramping up this programme right across the waiting areas of hospitals, health centres, and Accident and Emergency departments,” the Minister informed.

In addition to the Compassionate Care Programme, Dr. Tufton said other strategies are being employed to improve the quality of care within the public health system.

As part of the Ministry’s continued effort to improve delivery of services in the public health sector, the Minister said the Health sector’s Patients’ Charter of Rights and Responsibilities will play a critical role in the Ministry’s public education campaign to improve customer care in the health sector.

