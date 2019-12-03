Gov't to spend $3.84 billion on housing in east Portland communities

An estimated $3.84 billion is to be spent to create housing solutions in the east Portland communities of Norwich and Passley Gardens.

The announcement was made by Portland East Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz who said the National Land Agency and the National Housing Trust have identified 131 acres of land in both communities to develop 300 housing solutions.

These include service lots, studios and two-bedroom houses.

“The estimated pre-design cost is a whopping $3.84 billion. This, Mr Speaker, is easily one of the largest investments in the history of east Portland,” said Vaz, who was making her maiden contribution to the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

