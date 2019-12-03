Hanover man charged for shooting

The police in Hanover have charged 19-year-old Toney Lewis, otherwise called ‘Angry Bird’ of Haughton Court district, Lucea in the parish, in connection with a gun attack that left one man injured.

Lewis was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and wounding with intent on Sunday.

It is reported that on Thursday, November 21 about 8:45 p.m. the complainant was on his way home when he was pounced upon by a gunman and shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

Following investigations, Lewis was arrested.

He was later charged after a question and answer session.

A court date is to be set.

