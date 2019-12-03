Just In | Tesha Miller found guilty in relation to murder of former JUTC chairman

Tesha Miller has been found guilty in relation to the murder of former chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), Douglas Chambers.

The decision was handed down a short while ago in the Home Circuit Court by a seven-member jury.

The jury, comprising six women and a man, found Miller guilty of accessory before and after the fact to Chambers’ murder after more than three hours of deliberation.

Miller is to be sentenced on January 9, 2020.

The former JUTC chairman was gunned down outside the company’s depot in Spanish Town, St Catherine on June 27, 2008.

In her summation, trial judge, Justice Georgiana Fraser, told the jurors that they would have to determine for themselves whether the testimony of the star witness was true and make conclusions on the validity of his explanations for omissions.

In the trial, the Crown’s witness, a self-proclaimed former member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman Gang, said Miller told him that Chamber’s murder was a contract killing.

He also identified Miller as the leader of the gang and outlined the hierarchy of the criminal organisation in which he said he was an area leader.

The witness, who cannot be named because of a court order, also disclosed that he decided to testify to put an end to the gang violence and extortion taking place in Spanish Town.

Miller, however, denied knowing the witness and refuted that he was involved in the killing.

