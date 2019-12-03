Montego Bay Prep dishes out awards at 30th-anniversary banquet

WESTERN BUREAU:

Teachers and students credited with laying the foundation of Montego Bay Prep were lauded last Saturday night at the school’s 30th-anniversary banquet, which took place at the Holiday Inn hotel in the St James capital.

The school’s principal, Ferris Gordon-Wilson, praised the awardees, especially the parents who have continued to give support after their children had graduated.

Gordon-Wilson noted that MoBay Prep’s success in leadership, academics, sports, and the arts had caused it to be selected by the Ministry of Education as one of the first schools to pilot the National Standards Curriculum.

Gordon-Wilson, who had resigned from another job to take up a job offer as a mathematics teacher at a high school, was implored by several parents to consider establishing her own school. She heeded their advice, giving birth to Montego Bay Prep on October 2, 1989.

The school opened its doors to 13 students but has since evolved. It now has 300 students and 25 teachers.

St James Custos Bishop Conrad Pitkin, who was the guest speaker at the function, congratulated the school on its year-round success.

“We must congratulate you on your impressive growth and academic achievement … . Thirty years in a school’s life is indeed an outstanding and fantastic milestone,” said Pitkin.

“Today is truly a time to celebrate where the Lord has brought you from; you have come a long way,” he said.

