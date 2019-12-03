No fees for voter ID card renewal, exercise to continue into 2020 -EOJ

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reminding the public that the voter identification card renewal process is free of cost and will continue into the year 2020.

All electors, businesses and government agencies are also being reminded that current Voter ID cards will be valid until December 2020.

Therefore, electors who have not yet renewed their ID cards may do so in the new year free of cost, while continuing to use the current ID card.

Director of Electors, Glasspole Brown, is assuring the public that there is no cut-off date at this time for the renewal of voter identification cards and the process will still be free come 2020.

“While we encourage electors with ID cards issued in 2015 and before to come into our offices for the renewal exercise, there is no immediate deadline to renew the card. Additionally, the EOJ will not ask any elector to pay any fee for the renewal of the ID card. The process remains free and we will continue to renew the ID cards in January 2020 and beyond,” he said.

For further information or to verify information, electors may contact the EOJ at 922-0425-9, toll free at 888-991-VOTE (8683), by email at eojinfo@eoj.com.jm, or visit at www.ecj.com.jm.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.