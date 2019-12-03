NWC warns public to lookout for criminals over yuletide season

The National Water Commission (NWC) is encouraging the public, especially during this yuletide season, to be on the lookout for unscrupulous persons who may pose either as employees or bill collectors acting on behalf of the agency.

Jamaicans is therefore reminded that while NWC representatives - including meter readers, meter inspectors, leak detectors, census mapping or other company representatives - are all legally empowered to enter customer premises on behalf of the commission on any day between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

It adds that all NWC representatives are issued with current photographic identification cards and are required to produce valid identification at the customer's request.

Any failure to present such an ID by anyone claiming to represent the utility should not be entertained.

Furthermore, NWC representatives do not usually need to go inside a customer’s home, but mostly into the yards where pipes and meters are located.

How to make a report

The public is urged to report any suspicious approach by anyone claiming to represent the NWC to the nearest police station, 119, or the NWC's Security Department at 876-929-5430 to 5 or 876-920-1503.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.