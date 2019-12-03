OUR to consult on automatic compensation for telecoms breaches

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is reporting that it plans to consult with industry stakeholders and the public about introducing automatic compensation for breaches of approved service standards by telecommunications operators.

OUR says the service standards are currently being developed.

The utility regulator says the move has become necessary amid continuing complaints about disruption of voice and internet services from customers of FLOW and Digicel.

“While we have met with the two companies and they have offered some reasons as to what accounts for the spate of disruptions, customers are still suffering and businesses are being impacted. How are they being compensated whenever they are without voice and internet services for prolonged periods? As the regulator, we have a responsibility to ensure customers receive good and consistent service from their utility providers,” said OUR Director of Consumer and Public Affairs, Yvonne Nicholson, in a statement.

The OUR says it will be publishing the consultation document early in 2020.

Comments will be invited from industry stakeholders and the public about the automatic compensation breaches.

Both the document and the comments received will be posted on OUR’s website.

The OUR’s final decision, following the consultation process, will take account of, and be informed by international best practices and comments received.

This latest action represents ongoing efforts by the OUR to hold the telecommunications operators more accountable to their customers and provide redress for subpar service.

The OUR notes that it recently instructed Digicel and FLOW to immediately provide their customers with service interruption notifications and updates on service restoration times.

It came against the background of persistent quality of service issues such as internet and voice service interruption.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.