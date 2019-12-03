Serial housebreaker nabbed in Manchester

A St Mary man suspected of being a serial housebreaker has been nabbed by the Manchester Police.

The man, 30-year-old George Hamilton, has been charged with housebreaking and larceny in relation to two separate incidents in the parish in January and February.

In the first incident in Rosedale, Manchester, Hamilton allegedly broke into a woman’s house and stole valuables valued at approximately $100,000.

He then allegedly broke into a business place on Caledonia Road in Mandeville in the parish and stole a projector.

He was nabbed in an operation at a house in Manchester on Sunday, November 22, 2019.

His court date is being finalised.

