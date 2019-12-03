Six killed, three injured in 24 hours

Gunmen went on a murderous rampage over the past 24 hours killing six people and wounding three others in separate incidents.

There were three murders in Kingston and St Andrew and one each in St Thomas, St Catherine and St James, according to police reports.

Last week, 36 people were murdered across the island, pushing to 1,223, the total number of homicides since the start of the year.

The mayhem over the past day started around 7:15 a.m. yesterday when Trevor Beagle, also called ‘Maestro’, 49, was shot dead by unknown assailants near his home on Antrim Avenue in Vineyard Town.

By 11 o’clock, the police say a 30-year-old man was shot and injured at the intersection of North Street and Luke Lane in downtown Kingston.

Three and a half hours later, according to police reports, Dushane Dixon, also called ‘Wee Wee’, was shot by unknown assailants along Slipe Road, in Admiral Town.

By 3:50.m., police crime scene investigators were called to the corner of Slipe and Curphy roads where a 35-year-old man was shot and injured.

Thirty-five minutes later, the police say Mikhail Simpson, 33, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Yallahs, St Thomas.

After a near five-hour break, the killings continued at 9:30 p.m. in Amity Hall, St James, where 28-year-old Oshane Gordon and killed.

Ten minutes later, the St Andrew South Police reported that an unidentified man was shot and injured along Molynes Road, in St Andrew.

Nearly one hour before midnight the police say Chadwick Steele, 40, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Leiba Gardens, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The last killing occurred around 4:30 this morning when the police say a still unidentified man was fatally shot at the intersection of Shortwood Avenue and Grants Pen Road.

