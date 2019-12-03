Tesha Miller Trial | Jury now deliberating

A seven-member jury is now deliberating on the fate of Tesha Miller who is accused of ordering the killing of then chairman of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company Douglas Chambers.

The jury retired at 10:50 a.m.

In the trial, which began on November 13, the Crown’s star witness, a self-proclaimed former member of the Spanish Town-based Clansman gang, said that Miller ordered Chamber’s murder and described it as a contract killing.

He also identified Miller as the leader of the gang and outlined the hierarchy of the criminal organisation.

Ground soldiers and ground commanders are the two other roles the witness mentioned in his evidence.

The witness, who cannot be named because of a court order, also testified that he decided to give testimony to put an end to the criminal activity taking place in Spanish Town.

Miller, however, told the court that he did not know the witness and declined being involved in the killing.

In his submission, Miller’s attorney, Bert Samuels, told the court that the witness cannot be trusted because of inconsistencies in his testimony when compared to what he told the police.

Miller is on trial in the Home Circuit Court answering to charges of accessory before and after the fact to Chambers’ murder.

The former JUTC chairman was gunned down outside the company’s depot in Spanish Town on June 27, 2008.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.