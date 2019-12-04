22-year-old St James man charged with lottery scamming

Detectives from the Lottery Scam Taskforce arrested and charged a man for breaches of the so-called lottery scamming law during operations in Industry district, Somerton, St James on Tuesday.

Charged is 22-year-old Robert McFarlane of the Industry District.

The police report that between 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., officers accosted a group of men whose actions aroused their suspicion.

Accoriding to the police, they were searched, during which document containing identity information, commonly called lead sheet, was found on McFarlane’s cellphone.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

