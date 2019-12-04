ECJ registers third political party

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) is reporting that it has registered Jamaica’s third political party.

The ECJ says the United Independents’ Congress (UIC) was registered and certified after it satisfied the requirements of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2016.

The UIC is based in Bogue, St Elizabeth and is led by Joseph Patterson.

ECJ chairman Dorothy Pine-McLarty welcomed the addition of the UIC to Jamaica’s cadre of registered political parties.

“We are pleased that another political party has been successfully registered. I believe this indicates that our democracy is moving in a positive direction. I encourage other political parties to seek to formalise their registration with the ECJ,” she said.

The UIC will now be eligible to contest future elections as a registered political party and will have its finances monitored by the ECJ.

The other two registered political parties are the Jamaica Labour Party and the Peoples National Party, both of which were registered in 2018.

