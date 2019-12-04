Hope for Monymusk displaced sugar workers

There is hope for the more than 200 displaced Monymusk sugar workers and their communities, as the Ministry of Industry, Commerce Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) alternative livelihood committees roll out a programme to benefit them.

Done in collaboration with the HEART Trust/NTA, the aim, according to Dr Sasha Shim-Hue, manager – Services and Assessment Centre HEART Trust, was ensuring that the community members had an opportunity for self-sufficiency through training and business development.

With Lionel Town being the closest town to Monymusk, phase two of the intervention was focused on training with HEART Trust having representatives sitting on the alternative livelihood committee to support the training and assessment aspect.

In the first phase, there was a financial disbursement from MICAF.

“So rather than them seeking out these opportunities on their own, we decided with the help and support of the Social Development Commission (SDC) to take the training and assessment opportunities to them,” Shim Hue said on an outreach carried out last Friday at Pawsey Park, Lionel Town, with activities that included learning assessment and information booths.

Spearheaded by HEART Trust South West Regional Office, the outreach saw more than 100 community members coming out, who were able to utilise the recruitment services, assessment services and the Ministry of Labour services.

“HEART will continue to work with MICAF to provide broader training support in the areas of entrepreneurship and agriculture, based on the results of a needs analysis survey completed by the displaced sugar workers. We will also be assisting in the area of institution enrolment for those displaced workers and their family members who have a desire to attend other HEART Trust institutions,” she pointed out.

Speaking of the agency, Shim Hue said they are working hard at ensuring that Vision 2030 becomes a reality, and as a result of that will always be creative, innovative and inclusive in catering to the training needs of Jamaicans.

– Cecelia Campbell-Livingston