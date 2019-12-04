Permanent Secretaries agree to performance-based pay

Permanent Secretaries have agreed to the introduction of performance pay as part of their compensation package.

This was announced earlier today by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, at a press conference at his Ministry's Heroes Circle offices.

According to Clarke, this is a positive development.

“Permanent secretaries being willing to embrace the concept of performance pay definitely means that those are permanent secretaries who have Jamaica’s best interest at heart and are willing to put their compensation on the line for performance,” Clarke emphasised.

He was speaking at the signing ceremony between the Government and international consulting firm Ernst and Young for two contracts for public sector compensation review and the introduction of shared corporate services in some areas of government operations.

For the compensation review project, Clarke noted that the public sector is in need of an equitable and transparent pay and job evaluation system.

He emphasised that there are approximately 325 separate salary scales in central government and over 185 allowances.

The Transformation Implementation Unit explained in a statement this afternoon that, under the US$1.6 million contract, the consultants will, among other things, undertake a review of the government’s compensation system, which should also indicate the current positioning of the civil service within the Jamaican market; develop a proposal for a pay-for-performance and reward framework; develop a compensation philosophy and policy; and cost and indicate the financial impact of the new compensation structure. The consultants will also develop a single job evaluation tool for the public sector.

It was further explained that the contract for the introduction of Shared Corporate Services is valued at US$5.4 million and will enable the implementation of shared services in seven areas of operations namely - Human Resource Management, Finance and Accounts, Procurement, Asset Management, Information and Communication Technology, Internal Audit, Public Relations and Communication.

Both projects will begin in January 2020.

The shared corporate services project will last for 24 months while the compensation review project will be completed in 18 months.

