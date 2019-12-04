Probe under way into death at Sangster airport

MBJ Airports Limited, the operator of the Sangster International Airport in St James, says it is still probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a worker.

MBJ ​says information gathered so far indicates that an employee of a contractor was fatally injured on-site at the airport last night.

The company, in a statement, extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the individual in the wake of the tragedy.

